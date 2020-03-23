This is not the first time we are challenged with viruses and infections, COVID-19, it is natural for many people to look at past epidemics as a basis for comparison. We get encountered with Regular flu which is seasonal and serious as the virus is equally contagious. We have witnessed SARS in (2003), MERS in (2015), Swine Flu Pandemic (2009) and then Ebola, but India had no cases of Ebola virus. With these epidemics, on top of the R0 number mentioned earlier measuring contagiousness, the other number people latch onto is Case Fatality Rate (CFR), or the number of deaths per number infected. When it comes to COVID-19 it is highly contagious and transmissible during the asymptomatic incubation stages. Couple with that, the course of the disease is all over the place. There are two types of people who are worried about Coronavirus; one who travel frequently and meet so many people from other parts of the world and the other who are always living in fear of something or the other. There are also two types of people who do not worry about the virus; one the daredevils who give a damn to anything and those who are really in a safe environment. These two categories do not understand the perception of each other.

By WHO estimates, 80 per cent of infections do not require treatment beyond management of symptoms, the same as one would manage an influenza or common cold infection. Some cases are/will be so mild that the infected person will think that they have a chest cold and not COVID-19. What does all this mean? COVID-19 will spread – period. Fussing over getting infected is not going to do much good. Prevention is now the key instead of containment. Hand-washing, self-isolating if one is sick (even if they don’t think they have COVID-19 or have no perceived risk of getting it,) and only seeking medical treatment if symptoms worsen. Fussing over ensuring people do the proper thing to prevent the spread as much is possible is worth it, but worrying over what will happen if one gets the virus is pointless. Finally, experts are still gathering data on the virus, how it works and an ultimate mortality rate. One of the problems is estimating the number of people who got infected and recovered without being identified. An accurate count as possible to determine just how deadly the virus is important.

Realistically, we will all die of something, someday. To worry over whether COVID-19 will be one’s ticket to the next life isn’t worth it. Could it be the next ‘big thing’ like SARS and MERS was also thought to have been? Right now, what we need is attitude to stay safe and stop spreading panic or forwards. We all grew up watching how the media handled a dozen different “potential” outbreaks or threats. People today often have a short-term memory or no knowledge of the past. When AIDS came around, it was being handled similarly. The only difference at all is that we had no Internet. So, it was easy for people to go on living lives without being bombarded with information. But the media we did have acted the same trying to always paint a dark picture of everything. With Coronavirus it is no different. It has become more of a social experiment like everything today. And if you research you will find that it’s another ploy to find a way to push a vaccine. Vaccines are the number one way to get all people injected with DNA altering drugs and other experimental junk.

Human kid lived in this world for many thousands of years with viruses. The biggest virus we have is disinformation. History that is often referenced in the media is either fabricated or altered. To get you scared. But use logic. What is a virus? It’s something that invades and attacks. It replicates itself but is limited at some point. It is also unwanted. This sounds like the social media. It invades our lives. Being spread through minds. Negatively. Wreaking havoc on society. Face the facts. We live in a paranoid sellout society. The paid puppets who have invaded our media, governments, and many avenues are parroting information based on theories, fear and hypothesis. Meanwhile, the less profitable flu is killing people. As well as other lung diseases. Well, there’s a wide range of different stories that are out there. They range from misinformation about – simply about the rate at which the disease is spreading, misinformation about how many people it’s killing. And then you get some really wild stuff out there like stories that it might have been a bio-weapon – it is not – sort of anything that could capture the imagination, get people scared, get people to spread them further.

Do not get carried away and terror yourself, live within the four walls by supporting lockdown, keep check on your health. As you know Corona can affect your respiratory system, stop drinking cold water, or stop being in too much of AC, workout and keep body warm. Meditate and eat healthy. Government is doing its bit, support the guidelines given by authorities, and most importantly if you feel slightly uncomfortable please take medical advice. Stay safe.

(Any suggestions, comments or dispute with regards to this article send us on [email protected]om)