Letters to the Editor: 02 February, 2020

2 Welcome opening of SPMCIL counter for sale of commemorative silver-coins

Much-needed and long-awaited first-ever sale-counter for commemorative silver-alloy coins is opened on January 20 at office of Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Limited (SPMCIL) at Jawahar Vyapar Bhawan (Janpath – New Delhi) with nineteen such coins put on direct sale without any advance-booking. Sale should be through credit and debit cards also.

But just one sale-counter in a big country with population of 135 crores is not at all enough. Sale of commemorative coins and coin-sets should be facilitated at counters of select branches of private and public sector banks by giving them sale-commission right from date of issue of commemorative coins abolishing age-old practice of advance-booking of coin-sets by sending demand-drafts for getting coin-sets several months after issue of coins.

Furthermore faulty practice of having nominal face-value of silver-coins like rupees 100 or so for coins having metal value multiple times higher must be changed so that silver-alloy coins may be available on face-value like was system on first-time issue of silver-alloy coin in free India on 02.10.1969 on occasion of Gandhi birth-centenary. Face-value can be kept about twice the prevailing metal-value in the coin. These coins, never-to-come in actual circulation, then should be sold in serial-numbered sealed plastic-cover to prevent chances of fake coins. Sale of silver in round-shaped coin-design by private manufacturers then should be banned. All such steps will be a boon for coin-collectors, and provide huge net revenue-earning to government because such higher-value coins never come in actual circulation. Coin-sets should be sold in only one highest-priced category with issued coins in all denominations for affording coin-collectors.

Madhu Agrawal