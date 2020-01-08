Letters to the Editor: 08 January, 2020

2 Set-up passport collection centers at RPO offices

It is given to understand that Regional Passport Offices across India arrange for delivery of passports mandatorily via Speed post for the applicants of both Tatkal and Normal categories. The passport is arranged immediately post completion of necessary formalities related to police verification and dispatched by Speed Post to the addressee. The Passport is thus delivered to the applicant’s address within the stipulated timeline of atleast 1-2 days.

Further to collect the passport personally, an applicant is otherwise mandated to submit a written application to the respective RPO. The decision to hand over the passport personally is then granted only to the needy applicants under exceptional cases. Thus the rule however does not apply to Normal/Tatkal category applicants who otherwise intend to collect the passport personally.

Unlike visa formalities which requires an applicant to collect the passport personally, there is also a need to enable the option of collecting passports by the applicants personally. The suggestion may be considered through establishing a dedicated Passport Collection Centers at respective RPO offices. The positive move otherwise will highly benefit the needy applicants of both normal and tatkal category passports, instead of relying on the mandatory postal mode of dispatch.

Varun Dambal