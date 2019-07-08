Budget was poorly-planned

I expected much more from the Union Budget 2019 but it did not happen. Modi’s promise of depositing Rs 15 lakh in the bank account of every Indian citizen should have been fulfilled. But neither he nor the Finance Minister did it. The common man is being fooled everytime and taken for a ride every year when the budget is presented in the Lok Sabha. Pension for pensioners also did not increase. The budget was poorly-planned and was not to my satisfaction. I expected much more from the budget than this.

Jubel D’Cruz

Mumbai musings on a monsoon day

Intermittent rains and high tide mark the week end mayhem of Mumbai metro. High tide caused deaths in the coastal place and it is becoming highly risky to go near the sea. People risk their lives and there is no value for human life. Mumbai is not prepared for the monsoon season till now and BMC is lagging behind. We should first form disaster management cell and it should work 24×7 to face any impending danger. We are familiar with July 26, 2005 deluge and we should make all arrangements to face any calamity in the wake of heavy monsoon rains. Despite all rain readiness, we face pain of rain as some low lying areas give away and the passerby is pull down into the flush of water and it is very difficult to recover the body also in such a ticklish situation. It is a herculean task to bring back the city normal and it is high time we keep ourselves fully equipped with rain readiness measures in operation.

Nickhil Mani

Scientific importance of ‘Shraaddha-rites’

Tomoka Mushiga, a Japanese lady did PhD at Allahabad University on ‘Shraaddha’ rites performed as per Hindu Dharma. She stayed at Gaya (Bihar) for 20 months for the same before submitting her thesis on ‘Shraaddha-karma’. It is noteworthy that through studying the subject, she has proved that ‘Shraaddha’-rites performed as per Hindu Dharma are scientific. There is lot of importance to ‘Shraaddha’ rites under Hindu Dharma; which are however, not given importance by Hindus. Many people from other countries visit places like Gaya (Bihar) and Trimbakeshwar (Nashik) etc. where such rites are usually performed and they perform ‘Shraaddha’ for post-death spiritual progress of their ancestor’s souls. Some of them do not believe in it and claim that there is no scientific base for such rites. In the present case, however, one lady has studied these rites at scientific level, submitted thesis at international level and spread, worldwide, importance of performing these rituals by proving their scientific base. People from other countries thoroughly study issues taken up by them, before taking further step. Therefore, they come to India from other countries and perform such rites. Many of them are Christians but they perform rites as per Hindu Dharma. These people must have told their friends, relatives etc. about their experiences after performing such rites at these places in India, which is worth noticing. People from other countries are performing such rites while few citizens are stuck with their doubts. They should try to study scientific importance of these rituals to know underlying science.

Shakuntala Baddi

New Andhra govt to raze government building

It refers to new Andhra government led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy deciding to raze government-building Praja Vedika built by earlier TDP regime at public-cost of rupees ten crores, because the building was constructed illegally. Better would be not to waste public-money already spent on constructing Praja Vedika. Rather it would be more appropriate that directions would have been given to strictly enforce bylaws and rules in future on all constructions made at public-cost.

It is quite usual that politicians including ministers make costly infrastructural changes in allotted government-accommodations at public-cost because of their personal ideologies based on astrology and numerology. Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in his capacity as caretaker Prime Minister supersonically got changed bungalow-number from 8 to 6A at Krishna Menon Marg (New Delhi) allotted to him as post-retirement government-bungalow. Such changes based on personal ideologies must not be allowed.

Madhu Agrawal

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)