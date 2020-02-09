Letters to the Editor: 09 February, 2020

2 Superstar Rajinikanth and CAA

Superstar Rajinikanth said that Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) posed no threat to Muslims and described that the concerns over the law as unfounded and unwanted as no Muslim born in India are going to lose their citizenship. Rajinikanth also batted for the National Population Register (NPR) stating that the list is essential and important for the progress and development of the nation.

The star also opined that some parties and factions that have vested interest are trying to instigate the people against CAA. He also made it clear that there is no need for Muslims to panic and if there is any threat he’ll be ready to raise his voice for them. For an actor who has millions of fans, who belong to various religions and faith, following and lakhs of supporters for whom his words are taken as the final verdict the actor’s latest statement on an important issue is sure to cause a stir in Tamil Nadu and national politics. The star recently figured in the headlines for his remarks on atheist and social reformer Periyar who the Dravidian politicians look upon as their mentor and guide. The comments on the Dravidian icon had not gone well with the politicians following Dravidian ideology. With this it’s now clear that Rajinikanth is all set this time to step into the political arena and cause ripples and surprises. His remarks on CAA is sure to help and strengthen the BJP and the right wing factions and all those supporting the bill.

M Pradyu