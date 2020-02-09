Letters to the Editor: 09 February, 2020

1Villagers support CAA
A small village on the outskirts of Ahmednagar, which has a 1000 per cent Hindu population extended support for Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The gram panchayat of this village demanded an amendment in the Citizenship Act, so that ration card, voter card or Aadhaar card is acceptable as a proof of citizenship. Villagers felt that it will be their responsibility to prove that they are citizens of this country. The village has a large number of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Class persons. They will find it difficult to submit proof of citizenship. As most of them are less educated, they will also find it challenging to furnish the proof issued by the revenue department. So, the support came from unlikely quarter and it is a striking example of how to approach a genuine problem.
Jayanthi Anandambal
2Superstar Rajinikanth and CAA
Superstar Rajinikanth said that Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) posed no threat to Muslims and described that the concerns over the law as unfounded and unwanted as no Muslim born in India are going to lose their citizenship. Rajinikanth also batted for the National Population Register (NPR) stating that the list is essential and important for the progress and development of the nation.
The star also opined that some parties and factions that have vested interest are trying to instigate the people against CAA. He also made it clear that there is no need for Muslims to panic and if there is any threat he’ll be ready to raise his voice for them. For an actor who has millions of fans, who belong to various religions and faith, following and lakhs of supporters for whom his words are taken as the final verdict the actor’s latest statement on an important issue is sure to cause a stir in Tamil Nadu and national politics. The star recently figured in the headlines for his remarks on atheist and social reformer Periyar who the Dravidian politicians look upon as their mentor and guide. The comments on the Dravidian icon had not gone well with the politicians following Dravidian ideology. With this it’s now clear that Rajinikanth is all set this time to step into the political arena and cause ripples and surprises. His remarks on CAA is sure to help and strengthen the BJP and the right wing factions and all those supporting the bill.
M Pradyu
3Where does money come for Kanhaiya Kumar’s car-convoy?
It refers to reported attack with shoes and slippers on car-covoy of former JNUSU President and CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar in Katihar (Bihar) while the leader was going towards Bhagalpur after holding a meeting at Rajendra Stadium in Kaithar. It is a matter of law and order with police looking into the matter.
But big question is how newly emerged leader is getting funds for affording a large convoy of cars. It is a bitter fact of Indian politics that big politicians suddenly become super-rich after entering politics like several former Chief Ministers of UP and Bihar. Income Tax department should open a well-publicized cell for keeping vigilant eye on expenses made by politicians on their political activities and accumulating assets not only on experienced and veteran politicians but also on new-emerging politicians.
Madhu Agrawal
