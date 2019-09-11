Potholes in Mumbai or Mumbai in potholes?

The entire city of Mumbai is in potholes would not be an wrong statement as the city is at the mercy of corrupt road contractors who use substandard material to construct road projects that don’t last for more than a couple of weeks. The road at Bangur Nagar off Link Road near Central Mall where I reside developed big cracks and potholes within a week it was laid and shockingly no action has since been taken to repair the same since almost four months now.

Corruption rules roost at BMC where contractors sublet contracts to mint money. There is not a single street or road in the entire city of Mumbai which is free of potholes. The entire stretch of city is dug up for one reason or the other and most accidents happen not because of motorists not following road laws but on account of bad roads and potholes. Accountability is the need of the hour and contractors should be paid in phases after monitoring their work. Corrupt contractors should not just be penalized but suspended so that it acts as a lesson for others of their tribe!

S.N.Kabra

RIP Ram Jethmalani

With the passing away of Ram Jethmalani on September 8, 2019, India has lost an eminent jurist, an able administrator and a seasonal Parliamentarian. Ram Jethmalani was a veteran lawyer and a former Union Minister. He was witty, courageous and never shied away from boldly expressing himself on any subject. May his soul rest in peace.

Jubel D’Cruz

Sea saw battle for seats

The sea saw battle for assembly election seats in Maharashtra took a different turn as Sena settles for less than half and concedes for 110 seats in a quick move. More important than the weep stakes is the perception that the Sena has conceded the argument that the BJP is the dominant partner in the state. PM’s visit paved the way for maintaining big brother-younger brother relationship and that worked wonders in seat settlement. An amicable settlement will see that the alliance will go smoothly and that will provide the base for an overwhelming victory in Maharashtra for the combination once again.

Nickhil Mani

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)