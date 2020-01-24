Letters to the Editor: 24 January, 2020

2 Western Railways grandiose venture may turn awry

I was delighted to read the news titled ‘Soon selling good in Western Railway AC local train to be legal’ in your esteemed newspaper. The news detailed how the WR was in plans to sell electronic wares as mobiles, laptops etc. in AC locals. One thing was not clear about the timing the goods would be on sale.

In the morning, people would be in a haste to go to their offices and will have no time to go through the wares and compare the prices. In the evenings commuters will be in haste to go back home to be among his family members. Here in this case also there will be very few people who would be interested to buy such expensive wares. All these things need one to be in a leisure mind.

Now, the question is that when will one get time to buy wares put on display by the WR. The only day left is Sunday.

Sundays also trains are crowded with people coming out to visit places of relatives and friends. But I wonder why people would buy these goods from a local train when they are used to buying such things from shops and galleries.

Would the WR sell these wares at discounted rates? If not, I am certain that selling these wares on board the locals would be a difficult proposition.

Gauri Mitra