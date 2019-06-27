Modi unfit for PM’s post

Who wanted Modi for a second term to rule the country? We have had enough of him and his false promises. Let him go to the Himalayas and meditate there now. Or let him go back to Gujarat and start selling tea once again in his hometown. He is not fit to be a Prime Minister.

Jubel D’Cruz

Has RBI become the puppet of the govt?

Viral Acharya’s exit as RBI deputy governor six months before his term ended does not come as a surprise. His body language and various interactions to the media clearly indicated he was on his way out. Former RBI governor Urjit Patel too put in his papers 9 months before his term ended. Raghuram Rajan before him was not taken seriously by the govt. Has RBI become the puppet of the government is a serious issue which needs to be debated across the country?

People at the helm resigning at a time when Indian economy is in the doldrums can’t be coincidence and is a serious matter which cannot be overlooked. Lakhs of crores of bank money have been siphoned off by fraudsters and nothing concrete is being done to trace that money. RBI Board has top qualified professionals who won’t toe the line of people in power which is the reason why we have so many exits at the top level. PM Modi should personally intervene and look at problems at RBI so that our Central Bank can function independently to streamline our economy.

S.N. Kabra

Sreedharan opposes free metro ride for women

It refers to metro-man E Sreedharan writing to Prime Minister rightly opposing proposed free metro-ride for women in Delhi Metro Rail Service (DMRC). Instead DMRC should concentrate more on providing better and extended metro-services in Delhi by operating metro-service round the clock especially including in Airport Express.

These extended services can be extended at intervals of half-an-hour in late non-peak night hours. System will provide cheaper, convenient and safe travel during night-hours, and is utmost necessary for Airport Express because of flights arriving and departing 24-hours a day. People have to spend so much in taxis that too with late-night charges. Loss in providing 24-hours a day metro-service can be partially compensated by abolishing fare-concession in non-peak hours.

Youngsters especially ladies do not vacate seats reserved for senior citizens. Special warning through display-boards and announcement inside metro-trains should be there against not voluntarily vacating seats reserved for senior citizens specially by young ladies who have separate reserved seats apart from a full metro-coach reserved for ladies. Senior citizens out of courteous avoid asking young ladies to vacate seats reserved for them. Fine should be imposed on youngsters including ladies not voluntarily vacating seats for senior citizens.

DMRC should change name of Yamuna-Bank station which confuses commoners very much. Otherwise also, every effort should be made to use Hindi names in Delhi as far as possible. Yamuna-Bank station can be renamed as Yamuna-Paar or some other Hindi name familiar with commoners. Present name otherwise also confuses as if some bank is named as Yamuna-Bank.

Madhu Agrawal

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)