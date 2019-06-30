Will Health Minister look into looting of patients?

Adequate facilities are not available in hospitals located in the rural areas; therefore, patients are advised in case of some ailments or those injured in accidents, to be taken to main hospitals in cities.

The number of government hospitals is high in cities like Mumbai and many patients from rural areas come to the city. Doctors from these hospitals advice to get different tests done but a very few can be done in these hospitals and patients are advised to get remaining tests done at other private testing labs.

The naive patient, with the hope of getting treatment in time, goes for conducting such tests to the centres though they are unable to afford. Many testing labs are located around the government hospitals and are run profitably with the connivance of doctors from government hospitals, having vested interests. Will the State Health Minister look into the issue of looting of patients?

Jagan Ghanekar

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)