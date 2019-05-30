Save mother earth

Year after year heat, cold and rain are increasing tremendously all across the entire world. All these alarming increases indicate that the dooms day is not far away, which is the most undesired result of the man’s limitless greed for money to ‘earn’ maximum possible in the minimum possible time. For such speedy and unlimited greed of money he started a huge number of the carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide emitting industries on one hand. And on the other hand he began to use the petroleum run vehicles like cars, bikes, rickshaws etc. to reach his destination faster. This entire nuisance led to the unwanted damage to our protective ozone layer. As a result of which the heat, cold and rain went on increasing each and every year. The sun’s ultraviolet rays are highly dangerous for the man, animals, birds and all kinds of the insects as well as trees. The money greedy man also caused the trees felling on extremely large scale. This wrong doing also resulted into high damage to our protective ozone layer as well as the rainfall. The greenery on the earth attracts the rainfall to a great extent.

The most urgent need of the hour is to minimize the use of the industries and the petroleum run vehicles, use maximum possible car pools on one hand and to plant maximum possible saplings and trees and conserve them like our own growing darling kids. If we will take care of the Mother Nature, undoubtedly she will take our care. After all she is our loving and caring Mother.

Hansraj Bhat

Baba Ramdev’s advice for two-child norm should be implemented

Baba Ramdev’s advice for implementing two-child norms by denying right to vote and contesting elections and all government-provided facilities also including medical, subsidies, jobs, reservation-benefits to families on having third child in the family. Every woman visiting any government or private hospital should be compulsorily sterilised.

Instead of providing incentives for small families, disincentives as referred above will be more effective. It is unfair to impose tax-burden on sensible families adopting small-family norms to feed those responsible for population-explosion in the country which as per 2018-report of East Asia forum is likely to be 1.69 billion by the 2050 making India cross China by big margin of 38 million by that time. Population-density still remains highest in India with a very small area as compared to other countries including presently largest populated China.

Production and sale of liquor (and also cigarettes) in India should be altogether banned like in many Islamic countries as also advised by Baba Ramdev. However five-star hotels and outlets at airports may be allowed to import liquor and cigarettes but for sale only to foreign nationals so as not to affect tourism-industry in the country. This step will drastically cut government-expenditure on government-provided medical facilities thus more than compensating revenue earned through sale of liquor and cigarettes.

Madhu Agrawal

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)