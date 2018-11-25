1) Intolerant Virat

The bizarre reaction of Virat Kohli to the cricket enthusiast was unbecoming and inappropriate. While he was reading out mean messages addressed to him by fans and responding to them, one of them read that Kohli is an overrated batsman and the writer prefers to watch Australian and English batsmen. Kohli replied: “I don’t think you should live in India then”. He has been the megastar of Indian cricket, but is the dazzle of lights making his thinking process fuzzy? Such comments don’t suit his stardom. It is immature that every Indian has to be a fan of the Indian Cricket Team. It is not the first time when he has shown lack of tact dealing with issues. He should be tolerant and open enough to listen to other’s voices.

– Qeyamuddin

2) Pakistan and the US

The US’s step to stop its arm aid to Pakistan with effect from January 2019 is not sufficient at all, when the whole world is well aware of the nasty fact that Pakistan is the ‘loving, caring and nourishing mother’ of terrorism spread all across the entire world indiscriminately. The first and foremost step must be that the US should destroy all the terror outfits, training camps, all warehouses of arms and ammunition of all the terror groups in Pakistan as well as in Pakian occupied Kashmir on war footing by using its drones. And on the other hand, Pakistan should focus on all round development and growth of its own country instead of ‘freedom’ of Kashmir.

– Hansraj Bhat

3) Glory to the Indian Army

It was disheartening to learn that as many as 400 paramilitary personnel were killed in firing from across the border with Pakistan and in terrorist and insurgency violence in the country in the last three years as the officials have said. It is an undeniable reality that the only reason we, the citizens of India, are enjoying our lives without worrying about our security is all thanks to the Indian Army protecting our nation at the border. Fighting terrorism and illegal immigration, risking their lives for us, they are on guard, night and day, come hail or storm. I extend my heartiest gratitude to Indian army for providing us with a peaceful life without any fright. If we can’t do anything to make their lives better, at least we must respect and salute them for all their might and sacrifices.

– M.F.U.Tandvi

4) For Mary Kom, winning is a habbit

Winning is a habit and Mary Kom has created the habit very well in recent years. India’s legendary boxer enters semi final and assures herself of seventh medal and which makes her most successful ever in the Indian boxing circuit. The killer instinct was explicit in her bouts and at the age of 35 she is on the seventh heaven. She came, saw and conquered China’s Wu Yu in the quarterfinals of light flyweight 45-48 category bout at the Women’s World Boxing Championships in New Delhi. She is a force to reckon with in Indian boxing category and she is confidence personified. With this win, Mary Kom has clearly emerged as a better boxer with nimble footwork and clean punches. Kudos to Kom for carrying Indian flag aloft in International games.

– Anandambal Jayanthy

5) Must accept challenge

This refers to the recent “challenge of Rahul Gandhi” in the Rafael deal, as Dassault Aviation CEO Eric Trappier rejected allegations made by Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi that he had lied about the details of the Rafale deal. But still the question rises that why did he delay in revealing the details? Why did he state these after the SC’s order? We want to know why did the government select Ambani for this deal when he neither has a place nor much experience or proficiency in Fighter Jet designing. If there is no backwall deal, why was the government so afraid of telling the Rafale cost? If Rahul is lying and Modi ji is the truth teller , then he must accept Pappu’s challenge of 15 minutes debate on Rafale deal.

– M SALMAN

6) More power to Nishtha Dudeja

Nishtha Dudeja, originally from Delhi pursuing a Master’s degree in Economics at Mithibai College is the first Indian to win the title of Miss Deaf Asia 2018 at Miss and Mister Deaf World Pageant. Despite of having a 100 percent hearing disability since childhood, she kept on working hard to meet her dreams, becoming the winner of the international award and getting a high rank in her education. Dudeja, 23, is a good example to achieve the goal for everyone who finds disability in his/her own self. So we should keep our targets high and achieve them through hard work and dedication. No disability can stop us from realizing our dreams.

– Ashfaque Ahmad

7) Justice denied till date

As the famous journalist Jamal Khashoggi got justice when five Saudi officials face death penalty for his murder, India should also investigate the murders of many fearless journalists whose cases are still lingering in the courts and their bereaved families are waiting for justice because it is a high time for India to make sure for the safety of fearless journalism.

– Arif Saba

8) PM should avoid baseless speeches

Nowadays our Prime Minister Narendra Modi is saying in his rallies that people will now give votes on the basis of ‘Vikas’ irrespective of religion and caste.

But the matter of great concern is that whatever BJP party and all his leaders have done in ruling time are based on the religious sentiments by delivering provocative speeches, supporting mob lynchings, involving in rape cases, and changing and renaming cities overwhelming with religious sentiments and spending countless amounts in stalling statues.

So PM should avoid baseless speeches and emotional exploitation because only mouthing smacks hypocrisy.

– Abu Ammar

9) Poll-manifestoes should have legal binding

Indian political parties in general fool voters by making gimmick promises in their poll-manifestoes many of which cannot be fulfilled practically while some of these require extra-heavy budgetary requirements. If a study is made about poll-manifestoes of ruling parties ever since independence both at the centre and in states coming to power, it can be easily proved that most of the promises made in pre-poll manifestoes are never fulfilled.

There should be legal binding in respect of election-manifestoes. In case political party coming to power at its own fails to fulfil promises made in its poll-manifesto, then it may not be allowed to contest as a registered political party in the next general election. In case of compulsion of forming alliance, then it should be made compulsory for the concerned political party to clearly submit list of such promises made in poll-manifesto which were not going to be implemented because of differences amongst alliance-partners. Also there should be a ban on announcing freebies with poll-manifestoes having features on policy-guidelines only and totally restricting any means of direct or indirect goods at cost of public-exchequer even through subsidy.

– Subhas Chandra Agrawal

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)