The situation was returning to normal in trouble-torn Shillong and curfew relaxed for nine hours today, a week after assault of local boys and subsequent clashes between protesters and security forces shattered peace in the hill station.

Curfew was relaxed for nine hours today in the 14 affected areas of the state capital from 7 am to 4 pm with no incident of violence reported during the curfew hours for the fourth day today, East Khasi Hills deputy commissioner P S Dkhar said.

“The situation has returned to normal. Life and business is back as you can see around. Markets and taxis are plying normally,” he said.

In rest of the city, curfew will be in force from 8 pm to 5 am as a preventive measure, he said.

The Meghalaya capital had been in the grip of violence since last week following clashes between local tribals and Punjabi residents.

The curfew at Punjabi Lane and in 13 other affected areas will be resumed at 4 pm as a precautionary measure, he said. “We do not want the situation to relapse,” he said, adding that heavy security forces have been deployed in vulnerable areas.

Messaging services had been restored briefly yesterday and authorities would decide whether mobile telephone services would be allowed, he said.

The state capital had been in the grip of violence following the assault of a bus handyman and his two friends by Sikh residents in Punjabi Lane area of the city.

The district authorities had ordered a magisterial inquiry headed by I Majaw to probe the incident and to identify rumour mongers inciting violence.

A high-level committee was also formed by the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government to find a permanent solution to the issue of relocation of the Sweeper Colony, inhabited by Punjabis.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, who heads the committee, said yesterday that the panel would recommend a feasible and permanent solution to the state government for relocation of the colony, which has been a long pending issue.