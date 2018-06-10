A 21-year-old aspiring cricketer from Serampore of Hooghly district died today after being struck by lightning at the Vivekananda Park, a club official said.

All-rounder Debabrata Pal, who joined the Calcutta Cricket Academy located in the Vivekananda Park in South Kolkata last month, collapsed after lightning struck him, according to secretary of the club Abdul Masood.

We were about to start our practice session when lightning began in the afternoon. He suddenly collapsed and we rushed him to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead, the official said.