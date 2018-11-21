After facing flak last year from Anushka Sharma’s wedding photographer for not crediting images, ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherji has been called out yet again- this time, for falsely claiming ownership of actor Deepika Padukone’s Konkani wedding attire.

Sabyasachi clarified on Wednesday that Deepika’s wedding saree for the Konkani ceremony was not designed by him but bought from a local Bengaluru store by the bride’s mother, Ujjala Padukone, and then given to Sabyasachi for matching the jewelry.

Taking to his Instagram, Sabyasachi wrote: “As per Konkani tradition, the bride’s saree is gifted to her by the mother for the wedding. Deepika’s wedding saree was given to us by her mother Mrs Ujjala Padukone. We have just received information that the saree was bought from Angadi Galleria, Bengaluru and we would like to them due to credit for the same.”

Earlier, in his description of the dress, the designer wrote, “Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) and Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) head-to-toe in Sabyasachi for their wedding in Lake Como, Italy. All of us at Sabyasachi wish the lovely couple our very best for a wonderful and happy married life.”

Deepika and Ranveer took off for their destination wedding on November 3. They tied the knot at Lake Como, Italy in a traditional Konkani ceremony on November 14, while a Sindhi wedding was organised on November 15, both of which were attended by close-knit relatives of the two actors.

The newly-weds, today, will host a wedding reception in Bengaluru, while another wedding reception will be held in Mumbai at The Grand Hyatt on November 28.