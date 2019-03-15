A man has been arrested near Vitthalwadi railway station in Maharashtra’s Thane district on a tip-off allegedly with 8.5 kilogrammes of ganja worth Rs 2.55 lakh, a police official said on Friday.

Rohidas Gadge (46) was arrested on Wednesday by a patrolling Anti-Narcotics Cell team led by Inspector Vijay Pawar, said Thane police spokesperson Sukhada Narkar.

An official said that Gadge has worked for the Ravi Pujari gang and has at least four cases of extortion against his name with Mumbai police.

Gadge has been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985 and remanded in police custody till March 19, an official said.

Vitthalwadi police is probing further, the official said.