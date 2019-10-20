For Maharashtra assembly election 2019, more than 40,000 policemen will be on duty in Mumbai for the security of people. The Mumbai Police has taken all efforts for a peaceful election process.

According to report, 12 companies of State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), 22 companies of Central Industrial Security Forces (CISF) and 2,700 Home Guards will man Mumbai for free and fair elections on October 21.

It is reported that, to stop mischievous elements, during the election a special drive was initiated.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Mumbai, Pranay Ashok said “To ensure safe, fair and impartial elections, more than 40,000 personnel will be deployed. Since imposition of Model Code of Conduct (MCC), 511 illegal weapons were seized. Cash of around Rs. 8,14,20,403 was also seized.”

He further said various arms of police like anti-terrorism squad (ATS), city crime branch, anti-terrorism cells at police stations, anti-sabotage teams, quick response teams, dog squads, and special forces are also on alert.