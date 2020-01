Maharashtra CM announces names of guardian ministers of all 36 districts

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday disclosed the names of the guardian ministers of all 36 districts of the state. While Aaditya Thackeray has been named the guardian minister charge of Mumbai suburban district, the deputy chief minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar will be guardian minister of Pune.

Congress leader and minister for textile and fisheries of Maharashtra Aslam Shaikh has been appointed as the guardian minister of Mumbai city while senior congress leader and Revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat has been named guardian minister of Kolhapur.

Sena leader and minister for urban development, Eknath Shinde has been given the responsibility of two districts viz. Thane and Gadchiroli.

The other appointments for guardian ministers include: Dilip Walse Patil (Solapur), Subhash Desai (Aurangabad), Rajesh Tope (Jalna), Nawab Malik (Parbhani), Varsha Gaikwad (Hingoli), Dhananjay Munde (Beed), Shankarrao Gadakh (Osmanabad), Yashomati Thakur (Amravati), Bacchu Kadu (Akola), Shambhuraje Desai (Washim), Rajendra Shingne (Buldhana).

AditiTatkare (Raigad), Anil Parab (Ratnagiri), Uday Samant (Sindhudurg), Dada Bhuse (Palghar), Abdul Sattar (Dhule), KC Padvi (Nandurbar), Gulabrao Patil (Jalgaon), Hassan Mushrif (Ahmednagar), Balasaheb Patil (Satara), Jayant Patil (Sangli), Sanjay Rathod (Yavatmal), Nitin Raut (Nagpur), Sunil Kedar (Wardha), Satej Patil (Bhandara), Anil Deshmukh (Gondia) and Vijay Wadettiwar (Chandrapur).