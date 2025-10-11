Maharashtra Govt Announces Major Relief Package for Rain-Hit Farmers in 34 Districts 2

The Maharashtra government has announced a major relief package for farmers across 34 districts who suffered extensive losses due to heavy rains and floods between June and September. The state’s decision includes rationalisation of cooperative loans, suspension of loan recovery for a year, and waivers of examination fees for students of Classes 10 and 12 in the affected regions.

According to a government resolution (GR) issued on Friday, 347 tehsils across the state recorded large-scale damage to crops, farmland, and houses, along with the loss of livestock and other property. The GR also confirmed that electricity bills for three months will be waived in the impacted tehsils.

Preliminary assessments by the state agriculture department revealed that crops spread over 65 lakh hectares were damaged by the unseasonal rainfall. The Marathwada region and adjoining areas were among the worst hit, facing widespread flooding and soil erosion.

Earlier this week, the state government announced a comprehensive compensation package of ₹31,628 crore to support affected farmers and residents. The package covers compensation for crop and property losses, soil damage, medical expenses, and direct financial assistance to farmers, along with concessions typically provided during drought conditions.