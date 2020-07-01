The Government of Maharashtra issued a government resolution (GR) directing officials to use Marathi as the language for official communication. The government resolution also states that the officers need to make an entry of their usage of the Marathi language in their annual confidential report.

“If officers are found not using the Marathi language in their confidential reports, then their annual increment will not be given to them,” stated the order.

The circular says an exception could be made only if there is a “justified” reason for not communicating in Marathi. The circular points out that many departments published information pertaining to welfare schemes, advertisements and slogans in English or Hindi.

It adds that despite several circulars to this effect being issued earlier, numerous complaints were received on the government portal about non-adherence by officials. Following a discussion on this issue during the state cabinet meeting, strict instructions were issued to all offices and heads of the departments to adhere to the order.

This government resolution was issued by Marathi Bhasha Vibhag based on 1986 government resolution of General Administration Department.