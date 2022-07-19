Image: Agencies

On Tuesday, Police arrested main accuse who wanted in the killing of five months old case in Maharashtra, official said.

The resident of Palghar town in Virar name Samar Singh alias Samay Vikram Singh Chouhan was shot to dead by unidentified persons at Manvelpada on 26th February

Senior inspector Pramod Badakh from Virar crime unit said, Police arrest 12 people from Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Akilesh Shailesh Tiwari main accused is hiding at in various places like UP, Delhi, Bihar and Nepal to avoid arrest.

The police arrested accuse from Katihar in Bihar based on the tip off on Saturday, the official said.

The accuse is registered against relevant IPC, Maharashtra control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and Arms Act, he added.