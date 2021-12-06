Maitreya Dadashreeji – Man who is renovating the Presence by giving love to the world

A few days back I met my friend Makarand Deshpande, a famous film actor of India in an award event, and there he handover a book. Let me confess, I was really not very keen to read that book as I thought this must be one of those books written by some spiritual leader to influence gullible bhakts. These days, spirituality has become commercial and every Babaji has his set of followers who promote their merchandisers and books. It’s like word-of-mouth publicity. They all claim to be reforming the world with their spiritual powers and abilities but in fact, the Babaji becomes a big celebrity one day and the disciples remain his advertising tools.

I should not be blamed for this notion of mine, it’s they who have blotted the spirituality in the name of some of the other foundations. Some of them even have fancy dress codes, some have political inclinations and others have their propaganda machinery. Being a journalist, I get many such encounters and that is the reason believing such clans is a tough task for me. Well! Let me come back to my point, there are good people and bad people in every profession and life path. What we need is openness to locate that exception.

The journalist in me started doing R&D, which surprised me with his simplicity. From the past three days, I must have seen hundreds of videos, his interviews and read whatever was available on open source. Above all, I spoke to many people who are connected to him to understand his motives. A medical doctor, adopted a path to bring a difference in the people where hate-mongering is common. Love and hate are basic human tendencies. To imbibe someone with utmost compassion for fellow humans is a great task.

What I witnessed is that Maitreya Dadashreeji is a very positive, forgiving person, the concept of loving others is his sole motive. The majority of the time, people don’t say hateful things because they are cruel, judgemental, antisocial. Instead, common feelings and psychological needs bring out the worst behaviours in some individuals and prompt them to say negative statements about another person. What one needs is a guide to hold them and keep them grounded to their positive beliefs and Dadashreeji doing it each moment. Thus, the Maitri mission began with the transformation, the crossing of borders, the union of mankind and the unification of nations. In 2013, MaitriBodh Parivaar was founded with great belief in human values.

I am sure we all are acquainted with Mahavatar Babaji, a timeless creation, who has been on this planet Earth for the past 5000 years. His physical body looks like that of a young boy of around 25 years. He wears a piece of cloth wrapped around the waist coming to just above the knees. However, His mystical physical manifestation occurs in various attires not limited to the dhoti. He dwells high up in the Himalayan range away from any human habitat. There are 3-4 disciples with Him who learn and work for a higher cause. It is said that he is aware of all the events occurring in the world. The Divine energy has been exuding through each and every pore of his Divine body for thousands of years. He has never represented any cult, religion or specific spiritual technique but only ‘The Truth’.

After this mystical encounter with Mahavatar Babaji, Maitreya Dadashreeji spent the following few years in His journey within, experiencing all the states of transformation and exploring His advent to realize the true purpose of his existence. Maitreya Dadashreeji is a global benevolent, enriching human awareness, removing boundaries, bonding humanity and uniting nations together is motivative. He has guided many individuals by awakening the Love within them. He is working to establish “One World, One Family” which is Vasudeva Kodambakkam.

With his humble approach, loving smile and dressed in all white, Maitreya Dadashreeji appears very modest to me. His influential appearance connects you with yourself and then with him. When I was chanting Omkar with him, it was truly an awakening journey deep into my inner self. I reached a complete cessation and calmness. He was not physically present with me but his virtual presence gave me that absolute love and peace. Sometimes we need that pause in life to fill the deeper energies within us to deal with outer challenges with a humble approach. It’s like recharging yourself. In his interviews, he explained that one’s soul, mindfulness and the highest of spiritual states are to be personally experienced and not to be read about, nor imagined through the words of others. Through His experience, He has redefined how we rediscover the path to the Divine within ourselves, guiding seekers to stop at nothing but the Highest.

I am still exploring him, and the more I discover him I have understood myself. My efforts will never end, I will work on my path and my inner conscience. But I am here to witness that transformation I needed for a long time. Yes! Let me conclude by stating, all the spiritual machinery might have their agendas but if someone has aimed to establish “One World, One Family” let us be a part of it and make this earth worth living for fellow humans.