A major fire that broke out in the Bandipur Tiger Reserve and National Park in Chamarajanagar District on Saturday, continue to rage till Sunday morning.

Reportedly, hundreds of acres of forest area have been destroyed in the fire which has spread to the core area also. However, with fire spreading to the core forest area, huge damage and loss to the wildlife are also expected. Strong wind is giving foresters, firemen, wildlife volunteers and villagers a tough time in bringing the blaze under control.

The forest department has put a ban on forest safaris as a precautionary measure.

The Bandipur Tiger Reserve covers an area of 87,400 hectares and along with the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary and the Nagarahole National Park form one of India’s ecologically diverse regions. It is home to vulnerable species like elephants, gaurs, tigers and Indian rock pythons.