Man arrested for an allegation of rapping 6-year-old sister-in-law, police said on Thursday.

Following a complaint filed by the victim’s sister and the wife of the accused, a case was registered on Wednesday, they said.

The woman claimed that her husband assaulted and raped her sister four days ago while she was not at home, Additional Superintendent of Police Manoj Pandey said.

The minor has been admitted to the district hospital, police said.