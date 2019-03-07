A 39-year-old man has been booked for allegedly preparing and selling fake government documents in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, the anti-extortion cell of Thane police raided the premises of the accused, Santosh Pol, in Kalyan town on Tuesday and seized several fake certificates, documents and material used for making it, a police spokesperson said.

The accused and his associates had allegedly been preparing bogus revenue and legal documents pertaining to land deals by forging signatures and stamps since 2014 and selling them to people, the police said.

Following the raid, the accused was booked on Wednesday under various Indian Penal Code Sections for cheating and forgery, the spokesperson said, adding that a search was on to nab him.