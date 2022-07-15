Image: Agencies/ Representative

A man was arrested for duping a woman and posing as an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer in Mumbai, according to the police. The accused, identified as Abhijeet Parmeshwar Gadhave, used to pose as an IPS officer and claimed that his father was a retired army officer in a fake profile on matrimonial websites.

On the complaint of the woman who was duped by the accused, the Sakinaka Police started the investigation. Police arrested the accused from a building in Ghatkopar on Wednesday.

According to the victim, the accused had introduced himself as an IPS officer and had promised her a job with a company at the Mumbai Airport.

The accused took over Rs 70,000 for providing an ID and joining letter for the company. However, when she contacted the officials at the company, she discovered that the ID and letter were fake. Further investigation into the matter is underway.