American singer-songwriter Mandy Morre and her musician fiance, Taylor Goldsmith are married.

The couple, who got engaged at their home in September 2017, got hitched in an intimate backyard wedding at Mandy’s home in Los Angeles, that started just after sundown on Sunday evening (local time) with family and close friends, confirmed a portal.

Giving boho vibes, the altar was surrounded with rugs and the flower arrangements were beautiful with lots of large feathers for the wedding.

After the nuptials, guests traveled to The Fig House, which is a private event space in the Highland Park neighbourhood of Los Angeles. Some attendees include Minka Kelly, Wilmer Valderrama, Milo Ventimiglia, Chrissy Metz and Sterling K. Brown.

The private wedding ceremony comes after Mandy hinted that her ceremony wouldn’t be an over-the-top affair.

“It’s not going to be some lavish affair, its maybe something that isn’t going to require as much planning or at least that’s what I’m telling myself,” the ‘Tangled’ star previously told E! Online. “I picked a funny profession for someone who doesn’t like all the attention focused on them so I’ve already done my girls weekend.”

Back in September 2017, Taylor proposed to the ‘This Is Us’ star after dating for more than two years. Since then, the actress has been able to celebrate with her close friends on multiple occasions.