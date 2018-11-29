Mumbai. In order to make remedy for deadly traffic jam and difficulties in parking of vehicles in Mumbai, public parking facility should be provided by the Government in Mumbai at Mantralay, Raj Bhavan and all govern ment places. Senior BJP MLA Mangal Prabhat Lodha raised this demand in the assembly and stated that a separate ministry should be formed for planned development of Mumbai.

Under ‘Half an Hour Discussion’ on important public issues in Vidhan Sabha, on Wednesday, Lodha gave this proposal regarding development of fundamental facilities, parking problem in Mumbai and traffic jam issue and stated that the Chief Minister is proactively working for development of Mumbai and Maharashtra in a transparent manner. Work of Metro is speedy. But there is no space for vehicles on the roads and still every day thousands of new vehicles are registered. As a result, being stuck in traffic jams for hours has now become the greatest identity of this city.

There is no space for walkers to walk on the footpaths, stated MLA Lodha and added that a very small part of taxes levied from Mumbai are used for Mumbai. He demanded to the Government that long time pending Haji Ali circle fly over bridge work should be completed and road from Banganga to Rocky Hill should be urgently opened. Lodha expressed sorrow that the file for renaming Mumbai Central Railway Station after Nana Jagannath Shankarsheth who had planned for fundamental facilities in Mumbai is still struck in government departments and it is high case of negligence towards schemes. Lodha demanded a separate ministry for development of Mumbai and stated that urgent remedies should be done to save Mumbai. He stated that if a separate ministry is formed for Mumbai, then it would benefit not only for rapid development of Mumbai city, but also that of the state.