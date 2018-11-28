In her new memoir, ‘Brutally Honest’, TV personality Mel B opened up about her life struggles including drug use, suicide attempt, and divorce.

In the book, the 43-year-old star wrote about everything from her suicide attempt at the age of 39 to drug use. She also shared details of her divorce from producer Stephen Belafonte.

Following the release of the book on Tuesday (local time), Mel took to Instagram to share her thoughts, writing, “I’m sooooo excited and sooooo emotional and sooooo sooooo happy that my book is finally here wow!!! This has taken 2 years of blood sweat and a lot of tears to write AND 10 years of pain I am still trying to process.”

On the work front, the ‘Scary Spice’ star will be returning for her first tour in a decade with all the Spice Girls members, including- Melanie C (Sporty Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), and Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice).

The tour – featuring special guest singer Jess Glynne – will commence on June 1, 2019, in Manchester at the Etihad Stadium. It will run through Coventry, Sunderland, Edinburgh, and Bristol before capping off the tour at Wembley Stadium in London.