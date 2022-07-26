image; Representative

A nine-year-old girl who had been missing from Thane was traced to a child care centre in neighbouring Mumbai within 24 hours and reunited with her parents, the police said on Tuesday.

The girl went missing from outside her house in Wagle Estate area in Thane city on Saturday when she went to buy something from a shop. Her parents later lodged a police complaint, according to the agencies.

The police registered an offence under Indian Penal Code Section 363 (kidnapping) against an unidentified person, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sardar Patil told to agencies

The Thane police’s child protection unit searched government as well as private women and child care centres here and in Mumbai and adjoining Navi Mumbai.

They got information from an NGO here that a nine-year-old girl was recently lodged at the Manav Seva Sangh, working for children’s welfare at Matunga in Mumbai, the official added.