Mizoram Governor Jagdish Mukhi on Tuesday said that the state would embark on a “fresh development path” when the government introduces its flagship programme, Socio-Economic Development Policy (SEDP), which aims to accelerate progress in key sectors.

Delivering his gubernatorial address in the Assembly on the first day of the interim Budget session, Mukhi said the soon-to-be-launched policy would transform Mizoram into a welfare state.

“The objective of the policy is to make Mizoram self- reliant by accelerating growth and progress in key sectors. The Mizo National Front (MNF) government strives to bring about inclusive and sustainable development through measures that are transparent and participatory,” he said.

An apex body would soon be constituted for the coordination of all development works in Mizoram, Mukhi said.

The Zoramthanga-led government has also formed committees to look after the major projects in the socio-economic sector, he said.

“The SEDP, unlike earlier programmes of the erstwhile state governments, will not be given as doles to the beneficiaries. It would provide assistance or ‘hand-holding support’ for income generation and livelihood,” Mukhi stated.

Noting that the state government has vowed to “safeguard the interests of its people”, he said the Mizoram Maintenance of Household Registration Bill, 2019, which was approved by the cabinet last week, will ensure only “bona fide Indian citizens” receive benefits of state-run schemes.

In keeping with its poll promise, the Mizo National Front (MNF) will also take measures to re-impose total prohibition on the sale of liquor, the Governor said.