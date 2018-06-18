To strengthen its fintech portfolio, MobiKwik has announced a strategic investment of Rs. 2 crores in Pune based data science company Pivotchain Solutions.

“MobiKwik is transforming from a leading digital payments player, to India’s largest digital financial services platform. Delivering high quality fintech products will require immense focus on data, and an in-depth understanding of the user requirements, across categories. Pivotchain is doing incredible work in alternate data scoring, predictive modeling & risk management and this investment will give us an edge over competition. We will continue to invest in companies that can add value to our business,” said founder and CEO, MobiKwik, Bipin Preet Singh.

“We are glad to be part of MobiKwik family. MobiKwik has been a flag bearer in the payments industry and we look forward to working with MobiKwik and deliver the right lending solution across the user base,” said Deepak Rao, founder and CEO, Pivotchain Solutions.