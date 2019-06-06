Union Home Minister Amit Shah is number 2 in the Modi 2.0 government. It appeared that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is losing his importance in the second term of PM Narendra Modi. The Modi government has announced eight key cabinet committees. Amit Shah occupies place in all cabinet committees. On the other hand, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is in only two cabinet committees. He is missing from the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, which decided on policy.

According to reports, PM Modi is in six of them and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is in seven panels. Railways and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is placed in five committees. Nirmala Sitharaman as Defence Minister was part of the previous government’s political affairs committee.

It is remarkable that the minister, who is number two in the government, is sworn in right after the Prime Minister. He presides over the cabinet and the political affairs committee in the absence of the Prime Minister. Rajnath Singh took oath after PM Modi but he is missing from the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs. Therefore, the number 2 position of Rajnath Singh is doubtful.