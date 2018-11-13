Politics is a tricky wicket, where the ball spins squarely both the sides and it is up to the capability of the batsman to tackle the situation. Just like that the ups and downs, fortunes in politics must be tackled in a clever way. The coalition government in the Indian political scene had a bad track record so far. At present, the united opposition derails the ruling BJP in by-polls and that is news. Fourteen by-polls and one message is a clear indication for the ruling party to make up the lost time and make amends as early as possible and repair the damages. Still, there is sufficient time to make up lotus to bloom again.

Landslide victories are ruled out as no party is having a firm grip on voters. Anyway, it is time to wake up and play a positive role in main issues concerning the people. Oil price rise connected to the rise in prices of various commodities is to be controlled to make a forceful comeback. Public memory is short and so plays a pivotal role and brings back the lost glory. The NDA ministers should be asked to quit the post and go to the grass root level to address the problems of people in a swift action. It is also time to take the coalition partners like AIADMK into confidence and offer them ministerial posts. Shiv Sena was taught a lesson for showing over enthusiasm and it is time to show the opposition where the ruling party stands in the turnaround in the Indian political scene.

The by-poll results are a major setback for the BJP. The continued poor performance of the BJP, particularly in UP, sends strong signals. The Congress, on the other hand, has improved considerably in these by-elections. The polls in the four states later this year are certain to be tough for the BJP. Whenever the opposition parties united, there is a problem to the ruling party. Basic issue before the ruling party at the centre is to look into the ground realities, to keep the promises made and to lower the present price rise of petrol and diesel.

An important development in this time by-election, most discouraging also, is the malfunctioning of EVMs. While the indispensability of EVMs can hardly be over-emphasised, given the 2019 poll schedule, the authorities concerned, particularly the Election Commission, should come out with an immediate action plan to get everything set Alright in just Right Time. All by-poll results once again confirm that no individual party can win against BJP independently even in their own State.

From the by-poll results, it is now becoming clear that BJP is slowly losing peoples’ support. Modi should break his silence on various issues concerning the country. Prime Minister Modi has to act more prudent and his actions should be timely. In 2019 elections, BJP may not enjoy as much majority as they are having today. In UP, Amit Shah is sure of getting all seats in 2019. But the trend shows otherwise. Whatever our country requires is a healthy opposition for the ruling party. Can we have it? Possibly yes! Let us wait and see whether good days are going to come or not for the Indian people.

Pleased to learn that the Marxist Party has won the Kerala by-election by a huge margin. Chengannur is a Christian and upper-class Hindu dominated assembly which has been historically held by Congress. A Marxist win there is a recognition by the Kerala people to Pinarayi Vijayan’s popular policies and his firm stand against fascism. Thus, there is a clear indication of changing the trend and no individual party can rule the roost as in the past. Coalition politics taking shape after the Karnataka election results and now it continued in the by-poll results as well. The saving grace for BJP was the Palghar win over Sena. BJP needs to work for the welfare of the people in the remaining months to gain the confidence of the people and repose the faith the voters gave them in the 2014 elections. It is indeed a now or never situation. The parliamentary election in 2019 will have a pressure cooker situation for all political parties. Despite setbacks, Modi’s leadership is having a better chance. But it is too early to predict what will happen in the year 2024.

