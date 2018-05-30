Media may go gaga over downswing of NDA’s popularity chart and quote law of diminishing returns for that as the reason. It is too early to predict anything now. Moreover, a reason is being given stating that the Hindu vote is too vertically split and that may not favour BJP doing well. Hindus have a fair amount of security in the last four years and they may not divulge at any cost and that will give NDA the much needed edge win for one more time. There is no wave or anti-incumbency to upset Modi as he is still the popular leader. Shah, the President of BJP, as Chanakya will be able to garner support before the MP and Rajasthan elections and the carping critics will keep their mouth shut about the resurgence of Congress.

Nickhil Krishnan

