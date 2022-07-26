Mrunal Thakur and Huma Qureshi will be seen sharing screen space in a film titled ‘Pooja Meri Jaan’. The film has been helmed by Navjot Gulati, co-directed by Vipasha Arvind and written by Kanishka and Navjot Gulati.

The actors have already wrapped up the film’s shoot. On Tuesday, Huma took to Instagram and shared the update with her fans and followers.

“Andddd Birthday week just got better. #PoojaMeriJaan! It’s a film wrap !!! Been shooting for this one all this while … and been super excited!! This one is a veryyyy important film and I am extremely proud to be associated with it. Can’t wait for you to see it,” she wrote, adding the film’s announcement video.

In the announcement video filled with thrilling intrigue, one can see a “not so innocent” proposal dedicated to Pooja, where an admirer gives her the choice to either say yes, or see him become history! What happens next? What will Pooja do? The Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik production leaves everyone guessing right till the very end!

Mrunal also shared the announcement video on her Instagram account and mentioned that ‘Pooja Meri Jaan’ is extremely close to her heart. “It’s a wrap on #PoojaMeriJaan! A film that is very important and extremely close to my heart, I hope you guys love it as much as we loved making it,” she captioned the clip.

As soon as the actresses gave the update about the film, fans chimed in the comment section to wish them luck. “Congratulations, looking forward to this one,” a social media user commented.

“Woaah… sounds interesting,” another one wrote. Vikram Singh Chauhan and Vijay Raaz are also a part of the film, which is produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films.