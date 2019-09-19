Few days back, five people were arrested including the factory owner Jitendra Paramath and four others who handled circulation of the drug across the country. The Maharashtra Anti-terrorism squad is always vigilant but the ratio between cops and peddlers is quite visible. Many illegal parties that happen beyond the time allocated by the police may leave you with a warning. Resorts and camp tours and holiday destinations surround Mumbai, these destinations are haven for such parties and gatherings. Consumption and sale of drugs are illegal in India so the party birds try to be extra careful. In most of the cases they never get caught. Rather they become more confident. Look at any social media or sites, just register your demand for drugs you will get the delivery. On some social media the close groups of such party arrangers openly leave their contact numbers if you want.

The misguided youth, having lack of time from parents and living with their own challenges find emotional outlets in such events. A rave is an electronic music dance party that lasts all night. It can feature performances from DJs or live music performers. Raves usually take place in dark rooms filled with laser lights, strobes and for machines. Law enforcement agencies suspect a lot of drugs, including Ecstasy, do the rounds at a rave. These party organizers choose such a place where strictly no moral policing would take place; one can do what one wants to do.

It was 1980 when the word rave was coined. These days, you can see rave parties in some electronic dance music festivals. Goa, Mumbai and Lonavala are the land of party animals and such festivals are common. But these days Pune is also stealing the show and its Sunburn music festival is another source. Laser light, coloured images, fog machines, and visual effects, painted bodies, glow sticks, and pasties on the body of girls and boys. The youth here is in trance.

Drug overdose deaths and activation of unidentified drug peddlers controversy surrounding suspicious deaths and high-profile crimes—drugs and alcohol seizure from the party venue is not new, we read it in news every month. But there is no concrete way to deter these people. They find their ways and sometimes these minds are extra sharp than the cops.

It is widely known that drug use is common at raves. Drugs like MDMA, LSD, and marijuana are the most common rave drugs and typically cause users to feel mellow and friendly. However, everyone reacts differently to drugs and other drugs like cocaine can cause aggressive behaviour.

There are some common drugs that are used in Rave parties and whenever we read news these are the names of the drugs that get surfaced. MDMA — also known as Ecstasy, E, Molly and Energy, LSD — also known as Acid, Rainbow, Red Lips, Smiley, Sugar, and Zen, Cocaine — also known as Yay, Blow, White Powder, Rock, Sniff and Snow, Marijuana — also known as grass, weed, reefer, Mary Jane, Kush or hemp. The manufacturing units have their own operations; good that ATS is very vigilant and grabbing the custodians of drugs.

Behavioural issues to movies like Sanju Baba and Udta Punjab, attracts youth. They want to try to experience what their heroes did and this is one-way trap. One who gets in for trial remains here until death or extreme rehabilitation. Consumption of drugs is even due to the competition and pressure. Some crave for freedom; some are in search of peace and fun. Moreover, due to life style in metro cities, teenagers have easy access to drugs since most of the dealers are high school age themselves. The marketing of drugs works differently than other marketing schemes. Since the more people who use, the more people who crave, it’s very difficult to set up a drug operation in an unsaturated area. If you went to a place where nobody had ever used meth and tried to sell the stuff, nobody would want it. That’s where teenagers come in. They’re much more likely to accept risky behaviours and try new substances. Once you become an addict, you’ve made an addict for life. Those teenagers will grow up addicted to the substance, and it will spread like wildfire- creating an entirely new drug scene. As much as I hate capitalism for making people greedy and willing to take advantage of each other, it gives us the freedom to choose what substances to buy and not to buy. At this point, Cops are doing their job, but we as citizen need to be more responsible towards youth of our country, if we can’t stop at least we can report the incidences.

(Any suggestions, comments or dispute with regards to this article send us on [email protected])