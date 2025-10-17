Mumbai Court Denies Bail to Alleged Mithi River Scam ‘Mastermind’ Ketan Kadam

The court observed Ketan Kadam’s “direct involvement” in the ₹65-crore Mithi River desilting scam and rejected his bail plea for the second time.

A Mumbai court has once again denied bail to Ketan Kadam, the alleged middleman and CEO of Virgo Specialties Pvt Ltd, accused in the ₹65-crore Mithi River desilting contract scam. The court noted that Kadam had “direct involvement” in the conspiracy linked to the large-scale civic corruption case.

Additional Sessions Judge N. G. Shukla rejected Kadam’s second bail plea on October 14, with the detailed order made public on October 16. The accused had sought bail after the police filed a chargesheet in the case.

While dismissing the plea, the court stated, “It is a settled position of law that filing of the chargesheet would strengthen the allegations against the accused.”

According to the prosecution, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) awarded multiple desilting contracts for the Mithi River between 2019 and 2024 through tenders. Kadam allegedly colluded with BMC officials and contractors to manipulate tender conditions, compelling bidders to hire machines from his company. The court order emphasized that the agreements “were created only to manage the money trail received from the bidders,” pointing to Kadam’s central role in the scam.