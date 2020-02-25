In the wake of violent clashes in Delhi between pro and anti CAA protestors, Mumbai has been put on a high alert. A statement of the Maharashtra Home Ministry said, “Mumbai has been put on a high alert after recent incidents of violence in Delhi. State Police has taken precautionary measures to maintain law and order.” “Other than the designated area in Azad Maidan, no permission will be granted for any other protest in Mumbai,” the statement added.

As many as seven persons were killed and over 100 injured in violent clashes in the North-East district of the national capital on Monday. The violence occurred after clashes took place between pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters at various places in the area.