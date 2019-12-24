An official of a housing society in the Govandi area has been held in connection with the death of three labourers who were cleaning a septic tank in a high-rise building, a police official said on Tuesday.

According to police, the labourers who were hired privately by the official died of suffocation on Monday while they were cleaning the septic tank in the Maurya Society. The 22-storey building is located in Ganesh wadi area of the eastern suburb.

Police have arrested Pawan Vishwanath Palav, (40) for the mishap that happened on late on Monday night. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone VI) Shashikumar Meena said that they arrested Palav when they came to know that he had hired labourers who were not experienced in cleaning a septic tank.

“The accused asked the labourers to enter into the septic tank without providing them with any safety gear. The accused was not present at the spot when the victims were cleaning the tank,” he added.

As per report, the three labourers who entered the septic tank on Monday got trapped inside. Later, with the help of the fire brigade and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel, they were brought out of the tank and rushed to a hospital. However, the labourers were declared dead on arrival.

The three deceased labourers have been identified as Bisavjit Debnath, (32) Santosh Prabhakar Kalsekar, (45) and Govind Sangram Chortiya, (34). Police have booked the arrested accused under 304 –Asection(causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).