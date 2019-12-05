A 19-year old girl a resident of Mumbai allegedly raped by an employee of a hotel in Jaipur, Rajasthan police said on Thursday. According to police, the victim was undergoing training as a part of her hotel management course in Jaipur.

As per the victim’s statement she went for a party which was hosted by her friends at that time the incident took place. Following which on Wednesday the survivor lodged a complaint at Kho Nagoriyan police station in Jaipur, claiming that the accused raped her in the vicinity of the hotel last week.

Police said, “She attended a party hosted by some friends in a club where the accused was also present. After the party, he took the girl to a place near the hotel, where he works, and allegedly raped her.”

Reportedly, police is investigating the matter, no arrest has been made so far. Further information is underway.