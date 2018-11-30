A Mumbai resident was Friday arrested near North Goa’s Calangute beach for allegedly possessing drugs, a senior police official said.

Reagan Raymond Couto (21), a resident of Andheri in Mumbai, was held during a raid after police got information that he would be near Calangute beach to deliver a consignment of drugs, Inspector Jivba Dalvi said.

“A team led by sub-inspector Mahesh Naik apprehended Couto and seized charas and MDMA (methylenedioxy methamphetamine) worth Rs 30,000. He has been arrested and charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985,” Dalvi said.