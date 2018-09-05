World No 1 Rafael Nadal entered the semi-final of the ongoing US Open after struggling past Dominic Thiem of Austria in the quarter-finals of the men’s singles event at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old managed to clinch a 0-6, 6-4, 7-5, 6-7(4), 7-6(5) victory over his Austrian opponent in an epic five-set clash that lasted four hours and 49 minutes.

Thiem made his intentions clear after clinching the opening set 6-0 as he made the Spaniard sweat hard to earn points in the quarter-finals clash. Moving head-to-head in the thrilling clash, the tie-breaker in the decisive set seemed to be the fitting end of the match.

In a classic tie-breaker battle, Nadal inched ahead of Theim to eventually claim the deciding set 7-6(5).

Nadal, who registered his 12th consecutive victory in the tournament, managed to maintain his record of not losing a single US Open quarter-final since his first last-eight appearance in 2006.

In women’s singles event, American tennis star Serena Williams also cemented her spot in the semi-final round of the prestigious tournament after edging past Karolína Pliskova of Czech Republic 6-4, 6-3 in their round-of-eight clash.