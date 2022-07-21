Nagpur Central Jail authorities have sent names of 14 inmates to the Maharashtra governor’s office for inclusion in the remission scheme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of 75th anniversary of Independence, officials said here on Thursday.



As part of the scheme, some prisoners above the age of 60 and who have completed over half of their prison sentence will be eligible for remission, they said.The move is to encourage good behavior and learning among prisoners, they added.