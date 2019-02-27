Shweta Tripathi Sharma who recently completed filming her debut Tamil film ‘Mehandi Circus’ will next be seen alongside actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the upcoming film ‘Raat Akeli Hai’.

This is the second time Shweta has been paired with Nawazuddin after ‘Haraamkhor’ that won both of them much acclaim. ‘Raat Akeli Hai’ is a crime thriller set in rural India and has Shweta playing an important role.

Speaking about it, Shweta said, “Acting alongside Nawaz Bhai is a learning. He is a master of the craft and makes you look good by just being in the same frame. I take it as an honour and opportunity to be working with him again in ‘Raat Akeli Hai’.”

The actor added that incidentally ‘Haraamkhor’ was her debut film as it was shot before the making of ‘Masaan’, however, it released later.

“I feel fortunate to have made my debut alongside Nawaz bhai,” said Shweta.

‘Raat Akeli Hai’ is currently being shot with both Shweta and Nawazuddin in Lucknow. The film also features actors Radhika Apte, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Aditya Srivastava.