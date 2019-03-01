Infrastructure major NCC Limited on Friday announced getting five new orders worth Rs 4,088 crore last month.

Of these, six orders totalling to Rs 738 crore pertain to building division and three orders totalling to Rs. 3,350 crore pertain to water division.

These orders are received from state government agencies and do not include any internal orders, the company informed stock exchanges in a filing. It did not give further details.

NCC Ltd, earlier known as Nagarjuna Construction Company Limited, reported a net profit of Rs 389.5 crore during first nine months (March to December) of the current fiscal year 2018-19 on a turnover of Rs 8,773 crore.

It has various divisions: building and housing, roads, electrical, water and environment, irrigation, railways, international, power, metals and mining.