The NDA in Bihar is leading in 35 of the 40 Lok Sabha seats, while grand alliance partner RJD is ahead in two seats, as per initial trends of the Election Commission.

NDA constituents JD(U) and BJP are leading in 15 seats each followed by the LJP in 5 seats.

Union ministers Giriraj Singh and Ravi Shankar Prasad are among the NDA candidates who are leading.

Prominent among those who are trailing are Sharad Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata dal, Union Minister Ram Kripal Yadav, former Lok Sabha speaker Meera Kumar of the Congress, RLSP’s Upendra Kushwaha and former chief minister Jitan Kumar Manjhi.

The RJD is leading in Jehanabad and Pataliputra seats.

BJP candidate Giriraj Singh is leading against CPI’s Kanhaiya Kumar in Begusarai constituency by 50,743 votes.

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad is leading over his Congress rival Shatrughan Sinha by 12,734 votes.

In Gaya(SC), JD(U)’s Vijay Kumar is leading over Sharad Yadav of Rashtriya Janata Dal by 21,997 votes.

In Sasaram (SC) seat, Cheedi Paswan of the BJP is leading over Meera Kumar of the Congress by 21,205 votes.

JD(U)’s Vijay Kumar is leading against former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi of Hindustani Awam Morcha (secular) by 30,728 votes.

In Karakat seat, Mahabali Singh of the JD(U) is leading against his RLSP rival Upendra Kushwaha by 4217 votes.

In Jamui(SC) seat, LJP candidate Chirag Paswan is leading against his RLSP rival Bhudeo Choudhary by 8,821 votes.

BJP’s Gopaljee Thakur is leading against RJD’s Abdul Bari Siddique by a margin of 45,184 votes in Darbhanga.

JD(U)’s Alok Kumar Suman is leading by 20,402 votes in Gopalganj constituency against his RJD rival Surendra Ram while JD(U)’s Ramprit Mandal is leading by 17,332 votes against his RJD rival Gulab Yadav in Jhanjharpur.

In Kishanganj, JD(U) candidate Syed Mahmood Ashraf is leading over his Congress rival Mohammad Jawed by 9,982 votes.

In Gaya(SC), JD(U)’s Vijay Kumar is leading against former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi of Hindustani Awam Morcha (secular) by 22, 708 votes.

BJP’s Ashok Yadav is leading over his Vikashsheel Insaan Party rival Badri Kumar Purbey by 26,728 votes in Madhubani.

Janardan Singh Sigriwal of the BJP is leading over RJD’s Randhir Kumar Singh by 21,344 votes in Maharajganj,

NDA’s Sanjay Jaiswal is leading in Bettiah, while Dileshwar Kamat is leading in Supaul.

Misa Bharati of the RJD is leading over Union Minister Ram Kripal Yadav by 6,200 votes.

RJD candidate Surendra Yadav is leading in Jehanabad over his nearest rival JD(U)’S Chandreshwar Chandravanshi by 330 votes.