Nepal plane crash: death toll rises to 40

The death toll in a US-Bangla airline crash at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Nepal has increased to 40.

According to the Kathmandu Post, Nepal Police Spokesperson Manjo Neupane has confirmed the death toll.

After crash-landing, the plane had caught fire.

Rescue operations are underway, as rescuing teams are taking out passengers from the burning plane.

Emergency respondents and ambulances had reached the crash site when the incident took place.

The plane was coming from Dhaka to Kathmandu with 67 passengers on board.

Many Kathmandu-bound flights have been asked to change the route or return, while flight operations at the airport have been suspended until further notice.