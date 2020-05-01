There is very unpleasant news these days, about the dilemma of ‘Hindus’ in Pakistan. If Muslims from Bangladesh, who are impecunious, are fleeing to India, these illegal immigrants are given every facility and privilege here. But Hindu’s in minority are treated like wasted creatures in Pakistan. BJP has been shouting on the top of their voices for Pakistani Hindu’s safety and illegal migrants to be vacated from India! These Hindus from Pakistan coming to India should be welcomed by India. Congress as usual freaking with its double standards, they are happy to protect and shelter illegal migrants for vote bank politics and no concern for Hindus in Pakistan. Anyways, the HATE between India and Pakistan will be breathing forever. Also there has been a serious attempt at increasing the HATE proportion in this country for the last one week, using the terrorist religious organizations, both from the Hindu and Muslim community! Looking at present scenario Pakistan Government should pass the motion seriously to look into the root cause- not the effect – of why Pakistani Hindus are forced to migrate and solve those issues. If Pakistan uses force to stop their migration out of country, it would only result in Pakistan’s pants further slipping downward in front of global community and lead to social and political chaos. Illegal migrants are never supported anywhere in the world other than India or some other country. There is a lot of difference what happens in Assam and what happens in Mumbai.

Why Muslims are not protesting killing of their own religion people by Muslims itself in Syria Yemen Afghanistan Pakistan Iraq, as it is okay for them if their own people kill? When non-believer kills their people, they make noise. Recently in Mumbai for no major reason some Muslim group caused the desecration. These mobs have far crossed the line by damaging Amar Jawan monument. They do not have any sense of right and wrong, it is still beyond my understanding why Indian Muslims put their religion before the nation. They possibly do not have the nation in their list of priorities. What happened after that? Just mere apologies for the Muslim leaders and warning to hooligans is not enough to solace the sentiments of fellow countrymen. Violence by anybody is equally condemnable. However, the difference is that the issues raised by them were genuine and that is why Shivsena and MNS taken together control around 20-25% vote share in Maharashtra. In contrast, what were the Muslims in Mumbai agitating about, Violence in faraway Assam or in Burma, a foreign country? They were not perturbed about lack of infrastructure in Mumbai, crowded trains, price-rise, lack of educational and employment opportunities to Muslims. All these are valid issues. Instead, they went on a rampage on a issue totally unconnected with Mumbai. The Maharashtrian populace bears the burden of guilt for allowing them to be led over the cliff by scandalous governments. It is truly alarming that nothing causes outrage among the common people any more. A mass uprising and a rise in awareness is what is needed among the dormant middle class, to get the state and its politicians to be accountable to the populace.

I am not saying Hindus have never created any violence; look at recent incidences in Delhi but it was always a reaction for action by other communities. But A Hindu protest does not include hoisting the Pakistani flag or desecration of the Army Memorial. Another reason for their protest was ill-treatment of Muslims in Myanmar. So, burn policemen here in protest? It was the ordinary policeman who took a bullet to stop Kasab. It is time the pain of our ordinary heroes is also understood. These events are not happen spontaneous, there is a clear-cut plan, and more often than not you will see the source finally leads to organizations that come from neighbor land. Friction between Hindus and Muslims in India is not new but the changing face of terror is a matter of concern. There are certain preparatory to maintain the HATE between these religions to grow.

During partition, many Sindhi who was angry with Mahatma for giving their birthplace to Pakistan did not want to come to India and all migrated overseas and most of them are wealthy. Many Sindhi who came to India is also well to do. The ones stayed in Pakistan got the whipping. They paid terribly for their grandfather’s misjudgment. Pakistan’s fanatic mentality is not going to change ever. Hindus and Christians should run from Pakistan if they want to see light in their lives. Life is short. The world is too big. Why choose to live in a hell-like Pakistan. All these check post stoppings is a drama. In their hearts, they want minorities to leave the country who do not want to convert. Tears were streaming down people’s faces as they stepped off the Samjhauta Express recently here in India. Whether they were tears of relief on feeling safe on Indian soil or pain on being compelled to leave what was once his homeland, one couldn’t tell. Hindus are in real trouble in Pakistan, especially in upper Sindh and Balochistan. It is suffocating, so many decided to leave Pakistan forever and move to India after selling their house. Enumerating the reasons why many Hindus feel unsafe in Pakistan is Forcible conversions, atrocities, kidnappings, extortions — it is all happening and that is why Hindus their want to migrate. There are many who want to come to India from Pakistan. Bur Muslims in India is treated here with special constitutional rights. I am forced to say Muslims who choose to live here should definitely show their good intentions/deeds as India’s citizens. And not join Pakistan’s college unions and parties the minute they leave India. However, we all know that most of India’s Muslims are good honest folks, as happy or as miserable, as poor or as rich as similar Hindus. The condition of minorities in India is far better than any other country in the world. Compare the situation of minorities in Burma, China, Pakistan, Afghanistan, France, etc and etc with India. India is great; it has been a great example of Humanity for thousands of Years. It saved religion and life of paresis of Iran. It gave shelter to Tibetans. You and We should proud to be a part of this Great Country. If you look at Burma, majority is killing Muslims. In China, fast during the Ramzan period has been ban for Muslim government employees and Students. Pakistan, Persecution of Hindus and Sikhs. Afganistan: same is happening also in Afganistan. In France women cannot wear Hizab. We all know in India everyone is free to practice any religion. Our Country does not pressurize anyone to do or don’t any religious rituals. It is our responsibility to respect all those things that we got from our country.

Islam is a religion where nonbelievers are called kafir… and any person coming from a religion other than Islam are nonbelievers. All Pakistani political parties are characterized by an intense hatred for non-muslim minorities. Hindus are soft targets in Pakistan. Once Hindu has gone it will be difficult for the follower of the evil cult to give up the habit, they will change the target to another section. It’s better for Hindus to migrate to India in bulk and see peacefully the destruction of an evil cult. It will be destroyed sooner than anyone can think of. Seventy years of Independence but still out fellow Indians facing the heat of partition.

