Nightmare for Gargi College girls

A college fest turned out to be the worst nightmare at Delhi’s University’s all-girls Gargi College where a group of drunken men broke into the institute and allegedly groped, harassed and molested several women during the fest. The incident came to light days after complaints of mass molestation and abuse inside the campus went viral on social media.

“The DCW has issued notices to the Delhi Police and authorities of Gargi College. We are yet to receive any reply on the same. We will take appropriate action once we receive an answer,” said Satyvrat Nehra an official from DCW.

On Monday, the students of Gargi College protested against the administration and demanded a full and impartial inquiry into the alleged incident. Not only this, students also called for the resignation of the college Principal as well as of the head of the Student Union for the delay in action against the criminals.

The incident took place on February 6, when the students of were pumped to enjoy the music performance of popular musician Zubin Nautiyal. It was the last day of the three-day annual festival, Reverie 2020 and students from across colleges started queuing up from the afternoon to enjoy the show. However, the fest was hijacked by hordes of unidentified men who swarmed the venue and allegedly verbally as well as physically molested women students.

It was reported that several middle-aged men (not students of the college) entered the college campus around 6.30 pm. As per eyewitnesses, there was no checking of passes or ID cards at all. Even male students were required to carry a pass to enter the girls’ college. The crowd started to build by 4 pm. By 6.30 pm, the main gate was opened and all the men standing among the gathered crowd outside made their way into the venue unchecked. Also the students said, the group of men were drunk and were chanting “Jai Shree Ram” in the college campus and was reportedly wearing saffron. From the group a few of them even climbed on the table of an empty stall and started shouting “jo larki mujhse pategi usey 50k ki makeup kit dunga (I will present a makeup kit worth Rs 50,000 to the girl who agrees to go out with me).”

Several students’ claimed that CRPF and Delhi Police personnel were deployed on the campus. However, they weren’t able to curb the mayhem and chaos, nor did the college authorities or union bodies try to intervene much.

A student said on the condition of anonymity, “There was a complete lapse of security. The students were groped, molested and even assaulted by the men who all appeared to be in their mid-30s. The college had claimed to set up security but, I don’t think there must have been such an incident in any college campus across the country.”

The students have demanded a fact-finding committee to instantly be instituted to investigate the incident and bring the perpetrators to book. They have also asked for written apology from the Principal as well as those responsible for handling the security on the day of the event. This was because when the students went to complaint about the incident to the authorities, they told the students to not attend the fest if they felt unsafe instead of helping them.

Students of Gargi College wait for this fest whole year however, this year it turned out to be a great disappointment as the administration was zero concerned about the safety. Students have decided to boycott classes until their demands will not full fill by the authorities.

After the all chaos the Delhi Commission of Women Swati Maliwal took suo moto cognizance of the complaints made by some of the students on social media. “We are investigating the matter and issuing notices to Delhi Police & college administration. Action should be taken against those who did this and those who protected them,” news agency quotes Mailwal as saying.

A case has been registered at the Hauz Khas police station under IPC Sections 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrong­ful restraint), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

After that the question has arises that where our country is heading? As every hour in every corner women are assault, rape, molest or killed. Why the government is not taking any strict action against such brutal crime? Why the conviction rate is so poor, that the accused is not thinking once before committing crime?