In a tongue-in-cheek tweet, “The Lunchbox” actor Nimrat Kaur has rubbished reports of a link-up with Team India cricket coach Ravi Shastri.

The actor, 37, without taking any names, said “fiction can be more hurtful”.

“Fact: I may need a root canal. Fiction: Everything else I read about me today.

More facts: Fiction can be more hurtful, monday blues exist and I love ice cream. Here’s to trash free happy days ahead,” she tweeted.

There was speculation that the actor was secretly dating the former cricketer, who has not responded.